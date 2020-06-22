No update from police after double shooting in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A week after two men were shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, KBTX is still working to confirm more information from local authorities about the investigation.

According to the Hearne Police Department, Cornelius Workman, 27, and Chris Jones, 24, were shot June 15. Investigators believe everyone involved knew each other and had a previous argument last week that carried over to last Monday’s shootings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that both men were taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.

KBTX has reached out to the Hearne Police Department several times for an update on the investigation but our calls have not been returned as of Monday afternoon.

DPS has said no suspects have been positively identified.

