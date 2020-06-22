Advertisement

Simpson takes RBC

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD IASLAND, S.C. (AP) - The PGA Tour ended another week with a packed leaderboard. Webb Simpson has finished the day at RBC in Hilton Head as the leader with 22 under par. Abraham Ancer came in second with 21 under and Daniel Berger was tied with Tyrrell Hatton both at 20 under par.

The RBC Heritage's final round got off to a late start following a storm delay.

Webb Simpson started the day as part of a four-way for the lead.

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Updated: 14 minutes ago
An email from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to union head Tony Clark led to a balk in the drawn-out talks to start the pandemic-delayed season.

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 until Monday due to weather delay

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Dak Prescott expected to sign franchise tender Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Though a lucrative, long-term deal is still the goal, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his exclusive $31.4 million franchise tag tender on Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

LSU football experiences coronavirus outbreak, at least 30 players quarantined

Updated: 22 hours ago
LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule and crossing the finish line in front of eerily empty grandstands.

NFLPA advises halt to private workouts together

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
By Associated Press
The medical director of the NFL players’ union has recommended that all players stop private workouts together.

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

Kansas State pauses voluntary football workouts

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Kansas State has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for two weeks following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

Belmont kicking off Triple Crown series

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite for Saturday’s race.

Eldridge Earns CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Raena Eldridge of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America At Large Third team, as announced by the organization this week.