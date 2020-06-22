Simpson takes RBC

HILTON HEAD IASLAND, S.C. (AP) - The PGA Tour ended another week with a packed leaderboard. Webb Simpson has finished the day at RBC in Hilton Head as the leader with 22 under par. Abraham Ancer came in second with 21 under and Daniel Berger was tied with Tyrrell Hatton both at 20 under par.

The RBC Heritage's final round got off to a late start following a storm delay.

Webb Simpson started the day as part of a four-way for the lead.