Spill on Highway 6 causes lane closures

CSPD responded to several vehicles that left the roadway after driving over a spill.
CSPD responded to several vehicles that left the roadway after driving over a spill.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police and fire have blocked all northbound lanes of Highway 6 as crews work to clean up an apparent spill.

The traffic situation is happening between Emerald Parkway and FM 2818 in the northbound lanes.

The department tweeted that all northbound lanes are closed until further notice while crews from the Texas Department of Transportation are called to clean up the substance.

Several cars were seen in the median when KBTX arrived at the scene.

No word yet on what the substance is or where it came from.

