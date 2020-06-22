Spill on Highway 6 causes lane closures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police and fire have blocked all northbound lanes of Highway 6 as crews work to clean up an apparent spill.

The traffic situation is happening between Emerald Parkway and FM 2818 in the northbound lanes.

The department tweeted that all northbound lanes are closed until further notice while crews from the Texas Department of Transportation are called to clean up the substance.

Several cars were seen in the median when KBTX arrived at the scene.

No word yet on what the substance is or where it came from.

@CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are currently working a traffic incident on Earl Rudder Fw/Harvey Mitchell in the northbound lanes. Northbound lanes are currently shut down until further notice. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.