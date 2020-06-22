Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday

The tropics have A LOT to give this week. It is a story of dust and rain over the next 7 to 10 days. Let’s start with the rain first. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to roll off the foothills of the Rockies this evening and move through Texas overnight. That could bring a few showers to a couple rumbles of thunder near or in the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday. Chance for scattered rain is not ruled out through the first half of the day -- but not overly expected for most. It is the evening we are monitoring closely. A small scale feature may set up near or in the Brazos Valley which would help create a band of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms by the evening hours. If that happens, we will need to monitor for isolated wind gusts 40-60mph and localized downpours that could total 1″ to 3″ very quickly. The area is under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe thunderstorms. That said, while it may be a rocky and noisy evening for some, others will see the lightning in the distance and stay completely dry. If you miss out, stand by -- we expect more scattered rain and thunderstorms at times Wednesday (60%), Thursday (50%), and Friday (50%). Cloud cover and this daily rain chance should keep our late June afternoon thermometers in the 80s (but it will be very, very muggy).

Starting Tuesday, hazy skies are expected in the Brazos Valley. A small plume of Saharan dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley by late in the day. That will blow out of our atmosphere Wednesday only to be replaced by a much HIGHER concentration of this dust by Thursday. That abundance of haze will linger through the weekend and into next week. If we can pull off rain, that could help wash some of this dust out of our sky briefly each day, but generally expect things to look overly milky when you look out over the area. Air quality will take a hit for those with highly sensitive respiratory and lung issues. Do not be surprised if those with allergies are sniffling and sneezing more over the coming days.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before after 4am. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and isolated strong thunderstorms, especially by evening. High: 90. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and strong storms before 2am. Low: 71. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

