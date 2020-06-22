Subtropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic Ocean

subtropical depression four (KBTX)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center officially classified Subtropical Depression Four Monday afternoon.

The subtropical system formed out in the Atlantic, off-shore of the U. S. East Coast with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph. The subtropical depression is forecasted to move towards the northeast, away from land on Tuesday.

The NHC is expecting the system to strengthen slightly Monday night and into early Tuesday, saying the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm before starting to weaken Tuesday evening.

If this system can strengthen into a subtropical storm, it will be named Dolly.

Subtropical Depression #Four Advisory 1: Subtropical Depression Forms Well Offshore of the U. S. East Coast. Forecast to Move Away From Land. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2020

Subtropical Depression 4 has formed SE of New England. Earliest 4th Atlantic named storm on record is Danielle (6/20/2016). Debby is 2nd earliest (6/23/2012 at 12 UTC). Subtrop. Depression 4 forecast to get named in 12 hr - which would make it 2nd earliest on record #hurricane pic.twitter.com/On2NULaHlS — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.