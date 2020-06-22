Subtropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center officially classified Subtropical Depression Four Monday afternoon.
The subtropical system formed out in the Atlantic, off-shore of the U. S. East Coast with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph. The subtropical depression is forecasted to move towards the northeast, away from land on Tuesday.
The NHC is expecting the system to strengthen slightly Monday night and into early Tuesday, saying the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm before starting to weaken Tuesday evening.
If this system can strengthen into a subtropical storm, it will be named Dolly.
