“The Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 event at Veterans Park cancelled
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The “Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 football tournament scheduled for June 30th-July 3rd at Veterans Park in College Station is now cancelled.
The High School division tournament is not affiliated with the UIL or with the State 7-on-7 tournament that was previously cancelled this year at Veterans Park. The Organization says everyone will receive full refunds and released the following statement:
