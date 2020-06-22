“The Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 event at Veterans Park cancelled

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The “Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 football tournament scheduled for June 30th-July 3rd at Veterans Park in College Station is now cancelled.

The High School division tournament is not affiliated with the UIL or with the State 7-on-7 tournament that was previously cancelled this year at Veterans Park. The Organization says everyone will receive full refunds and released the following statement:

