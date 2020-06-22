This week: daily rain chance, a few strong storms, and dusty, hazy skies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Sunday brought parts of the Brazos Valley a big drink of much-needed water. Slow-moving tropical downpours created pockets of 1″ to 2″ through the afternoon hours. PinPoint Radar estimated over 3″ of rain fell on a small portion of East and Central Walker County.

Sunday, June 21st estimated rainfall across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Looking for more rain? Miss out altogether? This final week of June has more to offer at times. That is good, considering the month has been lackluster in bringing substantial rain up to this point.

MONDAY: A monstrous complex of thunderstorms spent Sunday night dropping out of Kansas & through Oklahoma -- pushing wind 70-90mph at times. Through the very early hours of the morning, that line is expected to steadily crumble as it passes the Red River and North Texas. As is stands, whatever is left of that line should move east of the Brazos Valley. That said, it could help develop quick, passing showers between the morning and mid-to-late afternoon hours of the day. Still, the rain chance is only a 30% shot and totals are expected to be low for those that manage to get wet.

TUESDAY: A second complex of storms is expected to drop out of Oklahoma and into Texas. This one will have some teeth to last longer -- blowing through Central Texas in the very early hours of the morning. These storms will likely be on a downward trend by the time they reach the Brazos Valley, but reach the area they just might. There is a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms between 3am and 9am. Depending on how worked over the atmosphere is and when the next disturbance to move south does so, another round of scattered storms may be in the works by afternoon.

Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, June 23rd. (KBTX)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong or severe storms Tuesday. Should any storm need additional attention, it would likely be for strong wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Scattered rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week. The ongoing chance is highly dependent on when and where disturbance continue to drop down from the north. As of Sunday evening, 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain is possible for the area, with localized 3″+ totals not totally ruled out.

This is the week. Saharan Dust reaches the Brazos Valley, Texas, and much of the Gulf Coast.



Light concentration blows into #bcstx Tuesday. Big time hazy skies are here late Wednesday through the weekend pic.twitter.com/boFUbRzP0r — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 22, 2020

By the middle of the week, that long-anticipated Saharan dust is expected to reach the skyline of the Brazos Valley, Texas, and the Gulf Coast. Depending on the cloud cover and ongoing rain chance, there is a high likelihood you will notice how abundantly hazy things are by the middle to end of the week. If the rain chance manages to fall, that will help to wash the dust out of the air for a bit (no, don’t expect it to rain mud).

Saharan Dust is expected to create a thick haze across the Brazos Valley sky. (KBTX)

For most, this will be nothing more than unique sunsets and milky skies while this dust and haze are around. Those with sensitive respiratory issues will likely feel the weight of the air through the weekend and early into next week. Those will bad allergies will likely be sniffling and sneezing more through the weekend and the beginning part of the upcoming week.

Here’s what that Saharan Dust looked like as it was suspended in the air over Northern Trinidad Sunday.

Visibility drastically improves at Mt. D’Or following isolated thunderstorms quelling the dense #SaharanDust across Northern Trinidad.



Photo: Jabir Alihttps://t.co/8c6tYJqebj pic.twitter.com/SRZx7Z5hnj — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 21, 2020

