Treat of the Day: Lieutenant Ed Ramirez promoted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sergeant Ed Ramirez was recently promoted to Lieutenant for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Ramirez started his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer in 1994 and was promoted to the Patrol Division less than a year later.

In 2010, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant where he has continued to lead the division to where it is today.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s office says they’re excited to have Lieutenant Ramirez in such an important role in their organization.

