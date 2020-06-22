Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit. Officers arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off.

One woman was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene. A second victim struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Nine people were shot, CMPD says, and two of them killed. The other seven people were taken to the hospital, along with the 5 people who were hit by vehicles. At least five of those shot were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to officials. Police say the people struck by vehicles suffered minor injuries.

OVERNIGHT: @CMPD says 2 people are dead, 12 injured after a shooting at a block party where there were hundreds of people. Police say some of those injured were hit by vehicles leaving the scene. Latest on @WBTV_News. https://t.co/6QfS7e5ubk — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) June 22, 2020

Police say there is evidence of multiple shooters involved, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” police say.

At least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medic and fire units.

#BreakingNews

A very hectic scene on Beatties Ford Rd near Catherine Simmons. There are over 20 CMPD vehicles on scene and multiple medic and fire units are also here.@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/U49gD4BTPH — Taylor Simpson WBTV (@TaylorSimpsonTV) June 22, 2020

Beatties Ford Road is blocked from LaSalle Street to Dr. Weber Ave as police investigate. Newland Road may be used as an alternate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beatties Ford Rd. is blocked from LaSalle St. to Dr. Weber Ave.



ALTERNATE ROUTE: Take Newland Rd. via Gilbert Dr. or LaSalle St. to access Beatties Ford NB or SB #CLTtraffic @WBTV_News https://t.co/LdVNvkYcyw — Jonathan Stacey WBTV (@jsrontv) June 22, 2020

Family members began to arrive as the scene unfolded, with emotions running high.

Witnesses say people were gathering to celebrate Juneteenth along Beatties Ford Road all weekend in a happy, peaceful celebration. Some people told our crew on scene that they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even performing street racing. Police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

Witnesses tell me people were celebrating Juneteenth here on Beatties Ford all weekend. The celebration was happy, peaceful, positive. Some say then they saw drivers doing donuts in the road and driving fast. Shortly after shots went off and people started running. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/66SGCMSQ4J — Anne Marie Hagerty (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.