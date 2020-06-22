Two women charged in shooting that left local man dead

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were jailed Monday in lieu of $1 million bonds charged with murder in a shooting that left a Central Texas man dead.

Jessica Helen Hampton, 18 and Breez Breann Collier, 24, both of Killeen, were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and were charged with murder on Sunday, police said.

Collier is also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, bonds on which total $55,000, according to online jail records.

The murder charge stems from the June 14 shooting death of Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24.

Officers found him at around 2 a.m. June 14 lying in the street at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Robbery was the motive for the deadly shooting, police said Monday.

