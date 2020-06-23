Advertisement

3 family members found dead in backyard swimming pool

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool in New Jersey are under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Neighbors who heard screams called police, who responded to the home Monday afternoon.

Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police removed a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member from the pool and performed CPR, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.

The county medical examiner was investigating what caused the deaths.

