5 Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

Five more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, making it eight positives from among 109 tests conducted in the process of returning to campus for voluntary workouts and conditioning.

There was no breakdown by sport, but the school said of the eight athletes who tested positive, four were showing symptoms and the other four were asymptomatic. Some of the 109 athletes tested so far weren’t yet at the Texas school.

After reporting three positive results among 59 tests last week, Baylor’s updated numbers Monday included five new positives among 50 tests.

Under Baylor’s prevention and response protocols, including current CDC guidelines, the athletes who tested positive went into self-isolation. Other athletes identified by contact tracing as having potential direct exposure are being instructed to self-quarantine.