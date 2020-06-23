Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County who was abducted by her parents.
#WestMemphis, #Arkansas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/3lqZA0zmA8— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) June 23, 2020
Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.
She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.
ASP said McClanton may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima.
Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.
They also released the picture of an associated adult, Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn.
Police released the name of a second suspect in this Amber Alert, Miracle Auimatagi, 21.
They didn't release a picture of the woman, they just said she was 5'4'' and weigh about 197 lbs.
If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.
