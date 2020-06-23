Brazos County confirms 45 new positive COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 640 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

28 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

640 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,305. There have been 14,950 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 126

77802: 97

77803: 388

77805: 2

77806: 2

77807: 98

77808: 57

77840: 212

77841: 1

77845: 264

77868: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 45 Brazos 640 1,305 Burleson 38 55 Grimes 74 338 Houston 19 164 Lee 35 53 Leon 6 15 Madison 4 24 Milam 21 57 Montgomery 619 1,647 Robertson 22 32 San Jacinto 7 23 Trinity 4 23 Walker 162 1,968 Waller 36 111 Washington 55 242

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 482 staffed hospital beds with 187 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 26 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 44 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 45 total cases, with 27 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 55 total cases..

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota, making 87 total cases in all. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 30 active cases and 251 total cases. There have been 191 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 164 total cases of COVID-19. 60 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 35 active cases. The county has a total of 53 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 15 total cases.

Madison County has reported 4 active cases. The county has a total of 24 cases.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 68 total cases and 47 recovered cases. There are currently 2 patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 619 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,647 total cases and 994 recovered cases. There are currently 15 hospitalizations and there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 22 active COVID-19 cases, with 32 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 13

77856 - 4

77837 - 3

76629 - 1

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 23 cases.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 23 total cases.

Walker County has 1,968 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 162 cases are active in the community and 158 are recovered community cases. 1,648 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 36 active cases of COVID-19. There are 111 total cases and 75 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 242 total cases with 158 recoveries and 29 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 43,499 active cases and 69,190 recoveries. There have been 114,881 total cases reported and 1,767,701 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,192 Texans have died from COVID-19.

241 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 21,053 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 22 at 3:40 p.m.