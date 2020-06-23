Bryan woman caught breaking into car by owner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Police charge a Bryan resident with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, but also find resident in possession of a glass pipe.

According to police, a Bryan woman had broken into a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix and was looking through the car’s center console and glove compartment when she was caught by the vehicle’s owner.

The woman exited the car, and the owner said nothing of value was missing from the vehicle.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the woman dropped two objects on the ground behind her.

Police found these items to be a white Apple iPad in a black folding case and an “Auto Drive” charger. The woman told authorities that she got the items from someone in the complex, but she could not identify where the person lived or how she knew them. The owner of the items is unknown to police.

When asked about entering the Pontiac Grand Prix, she admitted to entering the vehicle and looking for things to steal, according to law enforcement.

The woman was placed under arrest for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. However, before authorities searched the defendant, they asked if she had anything on her. She admitted to having a pipe. The pipe was a glass pipe used to smoke cocaine.

The woman was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Confirmed Warrant out of Pardon and Parole.

