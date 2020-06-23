Community members push to rename 21st. Street in Bryan after former County Commissioner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community members are planning to present a plan to Bryan City Council next month to rename 21st Street in Bryan after former Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 Carey Cauley Jr.

At Thursday’s town hall about police and racial inequality, the idea was brought up to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Cauley’s wife, Irma Cauley took over his seat on the Commissioners Court after Carey died in 2009.

“Anything that this community can do to share the lives and the contributions of blacks and minorities is a plus,” said Commissioner Cauley.

Irma Cauley says her husband came to Texas from Alabama after his work with Martin Luther King Jr. ended in death threats from the Klu Klux Klan. He moved to Waco initially and then pack up and came to Brazos County.

He helped spearhead many buildings and organizations around the community, including the Boys and Girls Club, The African American Museum and helped make the Brazos County Expo center what it is today. He coached a youth track team and even bought his entire team shoes because they could not afford them.

Cauley also served as the NAACP President for 16 years.

Reverend Robert Wilson plans to present the idea to the council and says that he is honored to work on this because Mr. Cauley was a very influential person in his life.

“The leadership that he carried over and it’s just really amazing. Its due time as far as cultural heritage is concerned. We need someone we can identify with,” said Wilson.

Larry Gilbert, another supporter of this sign change, says that Cauley was an extremely influential man in his life.

“He took us down there on Bryan Street him and several other people and bought us track shoes. Man, we went up to Kileen so happy you ought to see the trophies we brought back to the boys club,” said Gilbert. “I think he really really deserves his name on 21st street. If I could do anything to make that possible just let me know.”

Bryan City Council meets July 14th and those who support this change plan to attend and present the plan to make this happen.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.