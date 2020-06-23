Crime-solving Aggie graduate up for People’s Choice award

College Station, Texas (KBTX) -An Aggie graduate has been nominated for the 2020 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals People’s Choice Winner by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, often referred to as “Sammies”.

Andrew Laurence and his co-worker Shannon Ferguson have been selected as Emerging Leaders finalists for their work as pollen analysis experts in the federal government’s forensic palynology program. This program studies spores and pollen grains.

The two have helped solve numerous criminal cases, using pollen and spores to provide clues to law enforcement, such as where the crime took place. The case that landed the expert in the finalist round took place in Boston.

An infant was found dead, placed in a trash bag in Boston Harbor. Laurence was able to identify 30 different pollen types off the infant’s clothes, with two specifically being from the Boston area. This information led to law enforcement finding the killers of the infant.

Laurence has said he and his co-worker have been on over 400 cases, and that while they don’t always get notified on the outcome of the case, they know their work is vital.

You can vote here to help Laurence and Ferguson secure the 2020 People’s Choice honor that will be based on votes received by June 26, 7:59 p.m. CT. You can vote once every 24 hours.

