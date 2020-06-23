Advertisement

Fey asks to pull ’30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface

‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.
‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.(Source: CNN/file)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface.

The series aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013, but episodes are still being shown in television syndication and on streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Peacock.

Fey, who also starred as Liz Lemon in the series about the backstage world of a television show, said in a note to distributors that "I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images."

"I apologize for the pain they have caused," Fey wrote. "Going forward, no comedy-loving kid really needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness."

The elimination of the "30 Rock" episodes is the latest example of how the societal reckoning triggered by protests against police treatment of Black people has hit the entertainment world. They include the cancellation of the long-running TV show "Cops" and temporary removal of "Gone With the Wind" from the HBO Max service.

Two of the four eliminated "30 Rock" episodes originally aired in 2010, with the others first shown in 2008 and 2010. They include the East Coast version of an episode first shown live. Series regular Jane Krakowski and guest star Jon Hamm appeared in blackface.

The 2012 episode with Hamm also included “Tonight” show host Jimmy Fallon as a guest. Fallon, who did not appear in such makeup on “30 Rock,” apologized last month after online circulation of an earlier “Saturday Night Live” skit where he wore blackface to impersonate Chris Rock.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the Brazos Valley as additional storms could produce flooding into Wednesday morning.

News

Louisiana fugitive arrested in Bryan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Bryan police arrest Lousiana fugitive.

News

Police find two B/CS residents with drugs inside stolen car

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Police find a large amount of meth, several sets of other car keys, and more inside of a stolen vehicle.

News

Gov. Abbott: The safest place is inside your home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
The governor said the virus is gaining speed in Brazos County.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial in 2018, which ended with his conviction.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 6/23

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National

LIVE: Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National Politics

After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.