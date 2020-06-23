Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Heavy rainfall remains possible with any storm that forms Tuesday which could lead to localized flood concern
By Erika Paige
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect at 7PM Tuesday and lasts until 7AM Wednesday for most of the Brazos Valley with the exception of our far north and northwestern counties.

A broken line of rain and storms is expected to develop during the heating of the day, some of which could be isolated strong to severe, and bring more rounds of stormy activity back to the Brazos Valley. Given the moisture in place, any shower or storm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rain. Some portions of the area have already seen some heavier rainfall earlier in the week, so any additional rain Tuesday into Wednesday could lead to some low-lying flood concerns and ponding on area roadways.

An additional 2″ to 4″ of rainfall is not out of the question for portions of Southeast Texas through Wednesday morning with isolated higher totals above 5″ not out of the question.

Download the PinPoint Weather App to stay up to date with the latest information, and remember to turn around and find another route if you encounter a flooded roadway.

