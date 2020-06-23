Advertisement

Gov. Abbott: The safest place is inside your home

The governor said the virus is gaining speed in Brazos County.
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott urged people to stay inside their homes whenever possible Tuesday, and to wear a mask and keep a safe distance in public places.

In an interview with KBTX, Abbott the state is taking action to stop the spread of the virus. At a press conference Monday, he said the virus is spreading at an uncontrollable rate.

“You’re seeing the virus gain in speed as it crosses Brazos County, College Station, Bryan,” said Governor Abbott.

The governor said he has worked with local leaders across the state when it comes to masks ordinances, but there remains some flexibility. Brazos County saw another double-digit increase Tuesday in the number of new positive cases reported. 28 people remained hospitalized.

“People do need to be cautious, and wearing a mask is one of the best ways to make sure you do not get COVID-19,” he continued.

Abbott stressed the difference between cases in Bryan-College Station and those more rural areas.

“What’s occurring in some of our larger cities isn’t occurring in the smallest, most rural counties,” said Abbott.

“The safest place for people right now is inside their homes,” Abbott said, encouraging people to only leave their homes when necessary.

Abbott also touched on the state’s flexible plans for school this fall ahead of Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath’s anticipated release of school guidelines Tuesday. He said the state would continue to supply schools with personal protective equipment and other supplies necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

While not briefed in full on the TEA’s announcement, Abbott said he was confident parents would be notified of COVID-19 cases in schools in a timely manner, and said parents could expect to see sudden closures for cleaning similar to local businesses. Abbott said the state remains flexible on how some students will attend class, with a commitment to offering the best education possible for each student’s circumstances.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the Brazos Valley as additional storms could produce flooding into Wednesday morning.

News

Louisiana fugitive arrested in Bryan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Bryan police arrest Lousiana fugitive.

News

Police find two B/CS residents with drugs inside stolen car

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Police find a large amount of meth, several sets of other car keys, and more inside of a stolen vehicle.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 6/23

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms 45 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

General Colin L. Powell to speak at SHSU virtual commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
The first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State, General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) will serve as the commencement keynote speaker.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

Strong storms possible Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
After a first round of showers and storms early Tuesday, another round could bring strong wind and heavy rain.