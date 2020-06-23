Gov. Abbott: The safest place is inside your home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott urged people to stay inside their homes whenever possible Tuesday, and to wear a mask and keep a safe distance in public places.

In an interview with KBTX, Abbott the state is taking action to stop the spread of the virus. At a press conference Monday, he said the virus is spreading at an uncontrollable rate.

“You’re seeing the virus gain in speed as it crosses Brazos County, College Station, Bryan,” said Governor Abbott.

The governor said he has worked with local leaders across the state when it comes to masks ordinances, but there remains some flexibility. Brazos County saw another double-digit increase Tuesday in the number of new positive cases reported. 28 people remained hospitalized.

“People do need to be cautious, and wearing a mask is one of the best ways to make sure you do not get COVID-19,” he continued.

Abbott stressed the difference between cases in Bryan-College Station and those more rural areas.

“What’s occurring in some of our larger cities isn’t occurring in the smallest, most rural counties,” said Abbott.

“The safest place for people right now is inside their homes,” Abbott said, encouraging people to only leave their homes when necessary.

Abbott also touched on the state’s flexible plans for school this fall ahead of Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath’s anticipated release of school guidelines Tuesday. He said the state would continue to supply schools with personal protective equipment and other supplies necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

While not briefed in full on the TEA’s announcement, Abbott said he was confident parents would be notified of COVID-19 cases in schools in a timely manner, and said parents could expect to see sudden closures for cleaning similar to local businesses. Abbott said the state remains flexible on how some students will attend class, with a commitment to offering the best education possible for each student’s circumstances.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.