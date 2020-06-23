Gov. Greg Abbott orders emergency procedures be put in place for daycares regarding COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas.

Daycares and child care facilities have seen challenging times in recent months during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 grows in the state Gov. Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people. The Governor has also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas. The state said those actions are based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers.

Local child care facilities in College Station have put new procedures in place in recent months including health screenings and deeper cleanings of their facilities.

“Childcare before COVID was very safe, we have high standards for infection control. We want to keep our kids healthy even before this and now it’s just a whole new level,” said Amie McCoy, Longmire Learning Center Owner.

“What we’ve told our parents is communication is key too. Please you know if your child is not feeling well, keep them home,” said McCoy.

Brian Maxwell is on dad duty on what normally might be a work day. Tuesday afternoon he was at a playground with his two kids. He noted that COVID-19 has changed a lot in recent months.

”It’s been a bit of an adjustment you know. Years past we’ve had a summer program day care we keep them in but due to decreasing numbers they were’t able to get into that,” said Maxwell.

His family is looking at some other daycare options and how they are handling COVID-19.

”I think a lot of day cares are keeping groups of kids together and not cross contaminating between the groups and cleaning, logically I think is important... That’s kind of what we’re watching for when people say they clean if they’re cleaning correctly,” he said.

McCoy said parents should look at facilities and their practices. Many, including her facility, aren’t allowing parents inside as much as possible and checking temperatures of everyone who comes in.

“From a childcare standpoint we’re hoping that we can get back to normal sooner rather than later because we are a privately owned small business so right now we’re running on those smaller ratios which means our income has dropped significantly,” said McCoy.

“You know trust the center that’s going to do what you’d like them to do for your best interests,” said James Baldwin, owner of Heaven’s Hands Learning Center. His new childcare center opens in College Station next month. He said getting guidance from the state regarding COVID-19 took extra time.

“We’re not going to try and max it out. I don’t think it’s a good idea but depending on how COVID-19 goes and what the future holds then we’ll go from there,” said Baldwin.

Maxwell is hopeful that treatments for the virus will make things better.

”I don’t think it will ever go away completely but we’ll have a vaccine and that will help a lot of people soon,” said Maxwell.

“We were already a safe place. We already had high standards on infection control,” said McCoy.

Texas Health and Human Services told us Tuesday they continue to provide guidance to childcare centers helping them navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

You can also research local day cares at the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, here.

