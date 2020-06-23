Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — The largest pediatric hospital in the United States has begun admitting adult patients to provide more hospital capacity in Texas, where coronavirus cases continue to soar. Texas Children’s Hospital says Tuesday it's admitting adult patients across its campuses to free up more hospital bed space in the Houston area. The number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31. Texas on Monday reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. Gov. Greg Abbott called the trend “unacceptable” but did not announce any new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

HOUSTON (AP) — The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a legal services group that represents detained families, says the families should be released. ICE and the private prison company CoreCivic that operates Dilley about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio defend the care given to detainees and say they have taken special precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Among those efforts, ICE has released 900 people considered to have extra medical risk. So far, no coronavirus cases among detainees have been reported at Dilley.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of Austin has delayed the expected release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video that was supposed to be released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday that the new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review video of incidents considered “critical” before being made public. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback.