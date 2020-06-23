Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — The largest pediatric hospital in the United States has begun admitting adult patients to provide more hospital capacity in Texas, where coronavirus cases continue to soar. Texas Children’s Hospital says Tuesday it's admitting adult patients across its campuses to free up more hospital bed space in the Houston area. The number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31. Texas on Monday reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. Gov. Greg Abbott called the trend “unacceptable” but did not announce any new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of Austin has delayed the expected release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video that was supposed to be released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday that the new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review video of incidents considered “critical” before being made public. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback.

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in a Central Texas city. KBTX-TV reports that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. Monday in Giddings, about 55 miles east of Austin. Authorities are investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Giddings police shot the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No information has been released about the conditions of the stabbing victims or a motive for the attacks.