KBTX RSS Feeds
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a format that allows websites to easily share headlines and other content to their readers.
To get RSS feeds, you'll first need an RSS reader, which allows you to automatically pull in fresh content from multiple RSS feeds across the Web into a single application. Some popular FREE readers are My Yahoo! and Feedly, or NetVibes.
To add KBTX.com feeds to your My Yahoo!, Feedly, NetVibes pages, or any RSS reader, simply paste the link next to the feed you want into your feed reader, and immediately begin receiving KBTX's news via RSS feed. It's that simple!
News Headlines: https://www.kbtx.com/arcio/rss/category/news/?size=20
Sports Headlines: https://www.kbtx.com/arcio/rss/category/sports/?size=20