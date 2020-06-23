Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Governor urges masks but no new steps as cases rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers aren't slowing down the state’s reopening. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, which include hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day. Abbott didn't announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends on the heels of Texas hitting an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. He hasn't ruled out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas but describes it as a last resort.

AUSTIN SHOOTING

Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-AUSTIN

Austin police delay release of footage in fatal shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of Austin has delayed the expected release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video that was supposed to be released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday that the new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review video of incidents considered “critical” before being made public. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-STABBING

Central Texas police shoot, kill quadruple stabbing suspect

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in a Central Texas city. KBTX-TV reports that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. Monday in Giddings, about 55 miles east of Austin. Authorities are investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Giddings police shot the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No information has been released about the conditions of the stabbing victims or a motive for the attacks.

VENEZUELA-US CONGRESSMAN

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

INMATE DEATH-TEXAS

Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.

LAKE BODY

Texas woman's body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake. The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky. State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.

AP-FILM-TRIBECA-DRIVE-IN-SERIES

'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SOROS-MISINFORMATION

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.