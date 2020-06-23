Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.

Isolated and afraid, detained migrant kids worry about virus

HOUSTON (AP) — The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a legal services group that represents detained families, says the families should be released. ICE and the private prison company CoreCivic that operates Dilley about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio defend the care given to detainees and say they have taken special precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Among those efforts, ICE has released 900 people considered to have extra medical risk. So far, no coronavirus cases among detainees have been reported at Dilley.

Police: Stabbings apparently random in Central Texas city

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer. Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive. Walpole hasn't provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random. Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.

Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

Austin police delay release of footage in fatal shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of Austin has delayed the expected release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video that was supposed to be released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday that the new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review video of incidents considered “critical” before being made public. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback.

Texas woman's body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake. The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky. State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.

'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.

Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.