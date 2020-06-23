Local brewery shutting down business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

New Republic Brewing Company will be closing it’s doors Saturday 27.

General Manager Leigh-Anne McGarel tells KBTX beer distribution at local grocery stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants will continue until products run out.

McGarel says they anticipate cans to be in stores for the next two to three months and kegs in bars and restaurants for the next six months.

New Republic Brewing Company released a statement explaining the reasoning behind the closing.

“We are unable to continue operating at the current facility and were unable to secure another location that would support the long-term operation of New Republic. This, combined with factors that have affected the whole industry, has forced us to close. We encourage our fans and supporters to keep following us on social media for updates, as things are very fluid and uncertain at this time. We are amenable to selling the company, but this early on it’s difficult to tell how things will play out.”

