Local restaurants taking steps backwards, keeping staff, customers safe moving forward.

Dining room closed
Dining room closed(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The Owner of TX Burger and Carter’s Burger has made the call to shut down their dining room services until further notice.

General Manager Landon Watt says the decision comes after seeing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the Brazos Valley.

"I got really scared just for my staff and for my customer's safety," said Watt.

The two restaurants will now be serving delivery or curbside only, something Watt says has worked out for them since the pandemic started.

“I was able to increase my staff’s hours. I was able to hire more help during that time our dining room was closed, so I’m just hopeful and very confident in our community that they’ve got our backs this time around,” said Watt.

Watt says having a small amount of staff at both locations played a role in making the decision.

“If we’re out one or two, we’re struggling short-handed wise and to me, it was just a smarter idea to go ahead and close our dining room instead of having to close our stores a week or two at a time.”

It's that same reason that Caffe Capri Owner, Rami Cerone says he decided not to open his dining room.

“I wasn’t comfortable with being open, even at the 25, 50, 75 percent rate because we have such a small crew that if one gets infected then two, three or four may not be able to come to work,” said Cerone.

Instead, Cerone says they added some outside seating in addition to their curbside and delivery services.

“We’ve tried to add as much of the ambiance that we have inside but still keeping a distance and our customers and staff as safe as possible,” said Cerone.

Both agree it's a tough choice to make and one that can change daily.

"We're just trying to evolve our business model to keep up with the new normal, whatever it is," said Cerone.

“I’m kind of just watching how it comes through my stores, how it comes through the Brazos Valley and I’ll just play it by ear,” said Watt.

