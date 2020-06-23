Advertisement

No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident

(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October.

NASCAR released this statement this afternoon:

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support a day after a noose was found in his garage. (CNN)
NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support a day after a noose was found in his garage. (CNN) (KWCH)

