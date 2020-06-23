Advertisement

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, Sunday, June 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Zvonko Kucelin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive. Djokovic says “the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive.”

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Djokovic found himself defending the lax arrangements of the exhibitions, which were meant to raise money to help those affected by the pandemic. The stands were packed and players casually interacted with fans and each other off the court. Djokovic and other players were seen hugging each other and partying in night clubs and restaurants.

