Officer shoots, kills man who stabbed four in Giddings “at random”

The police officer is on administrative leave after shooting, killing a man officers say stabbed four people on Monday.
Multiple stabbing victims were reported in Giddings, TX.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - A Giddings police officer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man who officers say stabbed four people on Monday. The identity of the man has not been released by authorities.

A press release from the Giddings Police Department did not release the name of the officer who was involved but said he holds the rank of sergeant and has been in law enforcement for more than five years, the last two in Giddings.

According to investigators, the man first stabbed a 39-year-old woman multiple times outside her place of work near the intersection of Independence and Highway 77. The man then ran north on Highway 77 and stabbed a 62-year-old gas station clerk and a 49-year-old man sitting in his car outside the gas station. The man then ran down the street near the intersection of Waco and Independence, where he stabbed a 55-year-old man.

When officers arrived on the scene at Waco and Independence, the assault was still happening.

According to the Giddings Police Department, the first officer to arrive got out of his patrol vehicle and approached the man, who still had a knife in his hand. The officer gave multiple warnings for the man to drop his knife, but the man continued to advance towards the officer with the knife in hand. As the officer was backing up, he stumbled to the ground. When the man continued to advance, “the officer fired his duty weapon, striking the subject three times,” according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Michael York.

All four stabbing victims were taken by ambulance to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin and treated for their wounds. All are expected to recover.

So far, investigators haven’t discovered a motive for the attack and all victims appear to have been chosen at random.

The investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers.

