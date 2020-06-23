Advertisement

PGA TOUR statement on Aggie Cameron Champ WD

(KBTX)
By PGA
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
PGA TOUR statement on Cameron Champ WD:

PGA TOUR member Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening on Tuesday. Champ will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines. “I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.” The TOUR is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

