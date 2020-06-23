Advertisement

Phillies say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected.
FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team's spring complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The Phillies did not identify anyone affected by COVID-19.

The Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive, and the Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected.

MLB responded Friday night by shutting down all 30 spring-training sites in Florida and Arizona, states that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, and ordering that they undergo thorough cleansing and sanitizing.

The cases come as Major League Baseball moves closer to implementing a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Segway to stop making its original personal transporter

Updated: moments ago
Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.

National Politics

Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
Trump’s rally in Tulsa was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign.

National

Final farewell for Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
The family and friends of Rayshard Brooks honored his life in a private funeral service Tuesday, after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public viewing a day earlier.

National

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Coronavirus

Study: Blood type, genetics may factor in severity of COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Whether a person gets a severe form of COVID-19 could depend on blood type and their DNA, according to a new study conducted by a team of European scientists.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
At the request of co-creator Tina Fey, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” are being removed from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world a paid day off to vote in national elections.