Police find two B/CS residents with drugs inside stolen car

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Police arrest two Bryan/College Station residents on multiple charges after finding them in a stolen vehicle with drugs inside.

On June 22, Bryan police responded to a delayed report of a theft of a 2001 Saturn SL2. The victim said she left her car at Austins Colony Park, but when she went to retrieve it a week later, the car was gone. Authorities confirmed the vehicle was not towed or impounded and ran a CAD history check of the vehicle. The history check revealed that the Brazos County Constable Officer’s ran a license plate inquiry for the stolen vehicle earlier that day and observed a white male, Jarrodd Williams, 25, and female, Michael Anneliese Ford, 25, inside. The vehicle was then listed as stolen.

Later that afternoon, police identified the stolen vehicle with both drivers inside. Authorities pulled over the vehicle and both Williams and Ford were seen attempting to hide things under their car seats. At the time of the stop, Ford was not wearing a seat belt.

As authorities detained Ford, who smelled of marijuana, a blunt fell from her pants into the police car.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a “punched” ignition, a bent black vehicle antenna, several zip lock bags of meth, a digital scale with the residue of meth, a large JBL Brand speaker, a black backpack, a headlamp, two flashlights, binoculars, two working laptops, a catalytic converter from an unknown vehicle, and sets of keys to a KIA vehicle, a Nissan vehicle, and to an unknown truck.

According to police, Williams said he opened the 2001 Saturn with the vehicle antenna and everything inside the car was not stolen and belonged to him; however, Williams could not provide names or locations of where the items were purchased.

Williams denied living in the area that officers pulled him and Ford over in, but claimed he liked to use the location to store his belongings in a Nissan truck. Williams claimed he did not own the Nissan, but it did belong to a family member. Police observed that inside the stolen vehicle there appeared to be packing materials used to package meth.

The K-9 unit was used to do an exterior search on the truck. The search indicated narcotics on the passenger side door and bed areas of the truck, which gave authorities probable cause to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found 191.2 grams of methamphetamine and vacuum seal-able bags inside the front right passenger side door compartment of the Nissan.

According to police, this larger amount of drugs plus the vacuum seal-able bags is evidence that Williams has had large amounts of meth in the past and has broken it down to sell and deliver.

Close to those items in the Nissan, other clear plastic dime-sized bags were also found.

Williams is charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Manufacture and Delivery of CS PG 1 Methamphetamine 4g<200g, Possession of Criminal Instruments SJF, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (digital scale with residue).

As Ford was being booked at Brazos County Detention Center, jail staff found Ford had hidden meth inside her underwear. Ford is charged with possession of methamphetamine CS PG 1g<4g, failure to wear a seatbelt, and possession of Marijuana <2 ounces.

