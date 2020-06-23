Advertisement

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A graphic from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the intensity of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico.
A graphic from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the intensity of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico.(USGS)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings.

Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake, but that 45 minutes after the initial quake they were still outside as strong aftershocks continued.

“It was strong, very strong,” she said.

González said there was some visible broken glass and mirrors, but no major damage. The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property.

Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city. State officials said they were looking for damage.

The USGS estimated that some 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

Updated: moments ago
|
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, FRANK JORDANS and NICK PERRY
Renewed lockdown measures in a German region where hundreds of coronavirus cases sprung up at a slaughterhouse and news that the world’s top-ranked tennis player has also been infected provided a stark reminder to Europeans on Tuesday that the pandemic is far from gone.

National

3 found dead in NJ pool

Updated: moments ago
|
An investigation is underway after 2 adults and a child were found dead in a backyard pool in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

National

LIVE: Rayshard Brooks’ funeral held at King’s former church

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

National

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

General Colin L. Powell to speak at SHSU virtual commencement

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
The first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State, General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) will serve as the commencement keynote speaker.

National

JCPenney announces more store closings

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The department store chain announced Tuesday it’s preparing to close another 13 stores for good.

National

100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it's looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

National

Trump says he’ll issue executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history.

National Politics

Democrats: GOP police bill ‘not salvageable,’ demand talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.