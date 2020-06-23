Advertisement

Saharan Dust: What to expect and what not to

Let's go ahead and clear up some misconceptions, shall we?
Saharan Dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley sky through the final days of June 2020.
Saharan Dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley sky through the final days of June 2020.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Have you heard? A BIG plume of Saharan Dust will move into the Brazos Valley, Texas, and much of the Gulf Coast this week. Before the sky turns a hazy gray, here is what you can expect and what may just be an over-exaggeration on social media’s part.

1) 2020 is still 2020-ing. Now we have to deal with dust all the way from the Sahara?!

Sure. 2020 has been a doozy. However, this is nothing new. Saharan dust typically makes the 5,000+ mile journey across the Atlantic and into parts of the United States during the early summer months.

2) Have you ever seen a dust storm in West Texas?! That’s what this will look like!

Nope. When that Saharan dust arrives in our atmosphere, it will NOT look like this:

But it will look like this! These are pictures of Saharan dust lofted high above the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas in 2018:

3) Stay inside! Saharan dust will make you sick.

For those with pre-existing conditions, the air may feel heavier late this week and weekend. For that group, you will likely want to remain indoors as much as possible. Those with nasal allergies and / or respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD may be impacted the most. In some cases, different types of mold spores, viruses (no, not COVID-19), and pollens from other parts of the world may cause a few of us, without pre-existing conditions, agitation.

There is a chance you may find yourself sniffling, sneezing, and reaching for relief like the overly-dramatic dramatization below:

4) Rain is the forecast. Your car will be covered in dust and mud!

Most of this dust plume is lofted 15,000 to 16,500 feet above the earth’s surface. While some minor concentrations of dust may settle down toward the ground, this is all expected to generally blow-by over the Brazos Valley’s heads. If we can pull off a soaking rain, that should help clear the haze out of the sky and improve the air quality for a short while before more dust swings back in. Here’s what that looked like over the weekend in Northern Trinidad after a round of storms:

5) The #BrazosValleySunset is going to be spectacular!

Normally, yes! A lighter concentration of Saharan dust usually brings a brilliant glow to the evening sky as the sun drops to the horizon. In this case, the concentration is expected to be incredibly high keeping the scattering process for those colors to shine from happening. We can call it unique, though. Assuming rain and clouds are out of the area, the sun should look like a bright pinhole as it dives to the horizon. Check out what it looked like over the Brazos Valley back in July of 2016 and again in 2018:

6) BONUS: This dust helps the Amazon rain forest!

Sure does! That dust settles and adds nutrients and minerals to help keep the rain forest healthy and growing. No joke! NASA shows how the dust fees the Amazon’s plants and how much of a small world it really is after all.

7) 2020 is probably sending us that sand-ghost thing from the movie “The Mummy!”

Scientifically...that is a hard one to answer. It is 2020 though, so maybe have Brendan Fraser and The Rock on speed dial...Just in case.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly half of recent COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are 18 - 24 year olds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
To help with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 50 people will be hired to do contract tracing investigations.

News

Mississippi State RB Hill says he will sit out 2020 season if state flag isn’t changed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is the latest to call for change to the state flag of Mississippi by removing the symbol of the confederacy.

News

UPDATE: Four people stabbed, Texas Rangers confirm

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Rangers have confirmed that four people were stabbed this morning in Giddings. The investigation is ongoing, but the suspect was shot and killed by Giddings police officers.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 6/22

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Monday Night Weather Update 6/22

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

“The Battle for Texas” Championship 7v7 event at Veterans Park cancelled

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Brazos County COVID-19 update

News

Movie slated to film in Bryan-College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
'No More Goodbyes' will be filmed at location across Bryan-College Station

News

Four people stabbed, Texas Rangers confirm

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Texas Rangers have confirmed that four people were stabbed this morning in Giddings. The investigation is ongoing, but the suspect was shot and killed by Giddings police officers.

News

Local businesses transparent with customers, employees testing positive with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local businesses alerting customers of COVID cases