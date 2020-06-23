Advertisement

Strong storms possible Tuesday

Severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
Severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Morning rain and a few storms are expected to be more widespread by the afternoon and evening as a couple disturbances roll across the state of Texas.

Late afternoon could bring a stronger, more widespread round of thunderstorms that could pack a punch. As of Tuesday morning, the Brazos Valley is placed in a (2/5) risk for isolated to scattered severe storms, with strong wind being the main threat.

We won’t be able to rule out isolated hail with the strongest storms, and heavy rain is expected, which could lead to some areas of minor flooding. Highest chance for rain will be after 4pm today, and could potentially carry into the overnight tonight. A daily rain chance will continue through the end of the week, though we do not expect severe weather after today.

More details on today’s severe potential can be found in the video below.

Tuesday Morning Live Weather Update

Showers and storms moving east across the area this morning. Latest on radar here:

Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

