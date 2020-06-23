TEA: Schools no longer need to take daily attendance to get funding

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency said school districts will have new ways of counting attendance when the school year starts in August.

The agency announced two new models Tuesday: synchronous and asynchronous instruction.

Under synchronous instruction, all students would be present at the same time in live, interactive classes. Asynchronous instruction would allow self-paced instruction at different times and may have prerecorded videos with support.

The TEA says that synchronous instruction is similar to “on-campus” instruction. Students are logged in at a teacher’s official attendance time and students not logged in by attendance time would be considered absent.

Under asynchronous instruction, the agency explains attendance would be similar to what many students experience this spring, with the curriculum being given via computer or other electronic devices. Schools will calculate attendance by checking a student’s engagement.

Funding will be set per student. If a student has a full school day worth of class, the school will get full funding. If they are not engaged in a full day, the school will mark that student absent and the school would not get that student’s funding.

Governor Abbott said in an interview with KBTX Tuesday that everyone involved in the education process will need to be flexible as we move toward the fall.

“We need to be flexible in the way that education will be provided to ensure that if there is an outbreak at a school, there is the ability for students to be able to learn remotely from their home and it’s going to be required by schools that they have standards and mechanisms in place where they will be able to educate children through that remote process,” said Abbott.

