Texas A&M has 7-1 odds to make College Football Playoff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Super Book USA has Texas A&M football with 7-1 odds to make the College Football Playoff in the 2020 season, good for 4th best in the SEC.

Clemson and Ohio State have the best odds at 3-1. Alabama has the next best odds at 6-5 followed by Georgia (2-1) and Florida (3-1). The Aggies have the same odds as Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Texas.

Odds to make @CFBPlayoff via @SuperBookUSA:



Clemson, OhSt 1/3

Bama 6/5

UGA 2/1

UF 3/1

OU 7/2

A&M, NDame, Oregon, PennSt, Texas 7/1

Auburn, LSU 10/1

Mich, Wis 12/1

USC 15/1

Miami, Minn, Neb, OkSt, UCF 25/1

Baylor, ISU, UNC, Utah, Wash 50/1

ASU, FSU, Iowa, Tenn, TCU 75/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 23, 2020

Earlier, Las Vegas Super Book had the Aggies with 10-1 odds to win the SEC.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.