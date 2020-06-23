Advertisement

Texas A&M has 7-1 odds to make College Football Playoff

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Super Book USA has Texas A&M football with 7-1 odds to make the College Football Playoff in the 2020 season, good for 4th best in the SEC.

Clemson and Ohio State have the best odds at 3-1. Alabama has the next best odds at 6-5 followed by Georgia (2-1) and Florida (3-1). The Aggies have the same odds as Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Texas.

Earlier, Las Vegas Super Book had the Aggies with 10-1 odds to win the SEC.

