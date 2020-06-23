Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed will be at the desk starting at 5:30 a.m.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers will not slow the state’s reopening as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, including hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day. Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends as Texas reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. And while he didn’t rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas — describing it as a last resort — he said the virus did not require choosing “between jobs and health.” He instead emphasized long-established voluntary measures, such as staying at home if possible. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 575 words, photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-AUSTIN

AUSTIN — The city of Austin has delayed the expected Monday release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. Austin’s new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review videos of incidents considered “critical” before they are made public, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 300 words.

VENEZUELA-US CONGRESSMAN

MIAMI — Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay, The Associated Press has learned. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican on June 8, 2017 seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s successor at the helm of the Irving, Texas-based Exxon. The purpose: to lure Exxon back to Venezuela after a decade’s absence and inject much-needed dynamism into the OPEC nation’s collapsing oil industry. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,570 words, photos.

TRUMP-ARIZONA VISIT

PHOENIX— President Donald Trump is set to mark 200 miles (322 kilometers) of wall along the southwest border in Arizona on Tuesday, in an area where crews have built dozens of miles of new fencing amid a coronavirus breakout and protests from opponents who say construction is destroying important habitats. Trump will be accompanied by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who was in Yuma in January to celebrate the competition of 100 miles (161 kilometers). Wolf called the wall system an “undeniable impediment to smugglers, traffickers and other criminals who have exploited our lack of effective border infrastructure to smuggle drugs, illicit goods and engage in human trafficking.” By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 600 words, photo.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-STABBING

GIDDINGS, Texas — Police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in a Central Texas city early Monday, authorities said. KBTX-TV reported that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. in Giddings, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Austin. Authorities were investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks. SENT: 130 words.

INMATE DEATH-TEXAS

MIDLAND, Texas — An inmate died at the Ector County Detention Center after jail staff subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell, according to an in-custody death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, started fighting with another inmate when he was placed in a holding cell on June 15. When jail staff intervened, Howell “began to charge staff members,” according to the report filed by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. SENT: 180 words.

FILM-TRIBECA DRIVE-IN SERIES

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. By Lindsay Bahr. SENT: 465 words, photos.

IN BRIEF

AUSTIN SHOOTING — Three of five people injured in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt, police said Monday.

LAKE BODY — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake.

ALSO:

Editorial Roundup:

A roundup of editorials from around Texas.

IN SPORTS:

COWBOYS-PRESCOTT

Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history. There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback. Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 420 words, photo.

BBO--VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic. Six days after Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark negotiated to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, widen use of the designated hitter to National League games and introduce an experiment to start extra innings with a runner on second base, the deal was rejected by the Major League Baseball Players Association’s executive board in a 33-5 vote. Those innovations now disappear.By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. Moved on national sports lines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PREP SPORTS- FOOTBALL

AUSTIN, Texas — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

FBN--HALAS AWARD-FREDERICK

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America. Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach in 1980. SENT: 410 words.

BKW—BAYLOR-CARRINGTON TRANSFER

WACO, Texas — Baylor has added a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington is joining the Lady Bears from Stanford. Carrington averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds a game as a junior two seasons ago at Stanford. The 5-foot-11 guard was limited to only five games as a senior for the Cardinal because a knee injury, and got a medical hardship waiver that provided another season of eligibility. SENT: 260 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.