Three Aggies Named All-America Scholars by Golf Coaches Association

NORMAN, Okla. – Three members of the Texas A&M men’s golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Earning Golf All-America Scholar honors were seniors Dan Erickson (Whittier, Calif.) and Josh Gliege (Eagle, Idaho) and junior Walker Lee (Houston, Texas). The trio helped lead the Aggies to a program-record 3.63 team grade point average in the Spring 2020 semester, which was highest among all men’s programs at Texas A&M.

Additionally, Texas A&M is the only Division I golf program to produce a trio of All-America Scholars and a trio of PING All-Americans. Previously earning PING All-America honors were Walker Lee, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman William Paysse. Erickson was one of six Aggie golfers to boast a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester, while earning All-America Scholar honors from the GCAA for the second time in his career. He boasted a 72.08 scoring average through the shortened season. Erickson did not finish outside of the top 26 through the team's four spring outings, taking fourth at the Lamkin Grips SD Classic his last time out. Gliege, who graduated this spring with a 3.5 GPA in Management, participated in five tournaments this season, finishing the year with a 74.73 scoring average. He earned top-30 finishes in three of the five tournaments and was tied for ninth at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite during the fall season. Lee joined Erickson in the 4.0 club during the spring. He was a model of consistency with seven top 25 finishes in eight outings in 2019-20, helping him earn PING All-America Third Team accolades. He posted a scoring average of 71.54, while carding six rounds of 70 or better. He was the individual champion at the Cabo Collegiate after closing with a course record 64 in the final round.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40-percent of the team’s competitive rounds.