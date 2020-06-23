Treat of the Day: Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputy Strouth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our local law enforcement are expected to be leaders and are looked to as role models in our communities.

But Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Strouth went above and beyond by taking some time out of his day to stop by the Donahue household and show these two kiddos the in’s and out’s of his squad car.

Their mother, Ashley, says her oldest son wants to be in law enforcement when he grows up and this experience only soldified his commitment to helping his community in the future.

