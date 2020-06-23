Advertisement

TxDOT wants drivers to ‘End the Streak’ of fatal crashes

Vehicles along Highway 6 and access road in Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

TxDOT is hoping drivers will change their habits and end a deadly streak.

For nearly 20 years now at least one person had died in accidents on Texas roads. November 7, 2000 was the last time the state saw zero fatalities in a day.

With the summer driving season here TxDOT is warning people to slow down, avoid distractions, and buckle up. There was hope the streak would stop as people sheltered in place and reduced trips this spring due to coronavirus. But that didn’t happen.

“We are seeing, the more COVID-19 related restrictions around the state be lifted, more travelers are starting to hit the roadways and what we’re doing right now is a campaign and it’s part of the End The Streak, it’s called ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart,‘” said Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

TxDOT said their campaigns to #EndtheStreak are being shared on social media and by word of mouth.

