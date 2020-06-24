Brazos County behind on census submissions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday is Census Day here in Brazos County.

However, there are still large parts of our community that need to fill out the form in order to give the government an accurate count of people in our area.

We're talking with our local assistant regional census manager, Jerome Garza about why it's so important to provide an accurate count to the federal government.

"Here in Brazos county, I'm happy to say that 53.5% of the households have answered the 2020 census. That's good, but looking at 2010, 64% of the households in Brazos County answered the Census," Garza shares with us.

Garza says being underepresented in our numbers could be potentially detrimental to our community.

Why?

Garza provides a simple two word answer: "money and representation."

He says the Census decides how much money will be allocated to a certain region from the federal government. Garza explains that goes to stuff like local fire departments and schools.

As for representation, Garza says thanks to the great response from Texans in 2010, Texas added three congressional seats because of how much our state is growing.

But that's not all! Garza explains there's only a finite amount of money. So even if there are more people in Texas than say, New York, if they fill out more Census forms than Texans, it can lead to them getting more funding.

"All elected officials use the Census when redrawing their districts," Garza tells us.

He explains that’s how our voices are heard.

Participation is so critical, the Census Bureau has even made the questionaire accessible in 12 different languages to accommodate non-english speakers.

That’s not all!

"The Census is confidential. It's illegal for this information to be shared with any other agency," Garza tells us.

He says that means no matter what your legal status with the federal government, they still want to hear from you.

The census can be completed quickly and easily by taking the 10 question survey online *here*www.2020census.org or by calling 844-330-2020.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

