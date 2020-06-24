Advertisement

Brazos County behind on census submissions

More than half of Brazos County households have answered but still fewer than in 2010
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday is Census Day here in Brazos County.

However, there are still large parts of our community that need to fill out the form in order to give the government an accurate count of people in our area.

We're talking with our local assistant regional census manager, Jerome Garza about why it's so important to provide an accurate count to the federal government.

"Here in Brazos county, I'm happy to say that 53.5% of the households have answered the 2020 census. That's good, but looking at 2010, 64% of the households in Brazos County answered the Census," Garza shares with us.

Garza says being underepresented in our numbers could be potentially detrimental to our community.

Why?

Garza provides a simple two word answer: "money and representation."

He says the Census decides how much money will be allocated to a certain region from the federal government. Garza explains that goes to stuff like local fire departments and schools.

As for representation, Garza says thanks to the great response from Texans in 2010, Texas added three congressional seats because of how much our state is growing.

But that's not all! Garza explains there's only a finite amount of money. So even if there are more people in Texas than say, New York, if they fill out more Census forms than Texans, it can lead to them getting more funding.

"All elected officials use the Census when redrawing their districts," Garza tells us.

He explains that’s how our voices are heard.

Participation is so critical, the Census Bureau has even made the questionaire accessible in 12 different languages to accommodate non-english speakers.

That’s not all!

"The Census is confidential. It's illegal for this information to be shared with any other agency," Garza tells us.

He says that means no matter what your legal status with the federal government, they still want to hear from you.

The census can be completed quickly and easily by taking the 10 question survey online *here*www.2020census.org or by calling 844-330-2020.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local blood center offering free antibody testing

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local Blood center providing free antibody testing after blood donation.

News

Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Robertson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Two walk-up testing sites are coming to Robertson County.

News

Treat of the Day: Officer Bustos-Lozano

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Officer Bustos-Lozano

News

College Station Noon Lions Club launch July 4 online donation drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Local Lions Club is co-hosting a donation campaign to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 6/24

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Local man who made a deal for sex ends up dead; robbery was the motive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Two women and a 15-year-old boy were in custody Tuesday after a shooting that left a Central Texas man dead.

News

Gov. Abbott says Texas is facing a massive COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.

News

Texas A&M won’t require ACT/SAT scores for Spring, Summer, Fall 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Texas A&M University says they will not be requiring submission of ACT or SAT scores for freshman applicants for the 2021 admission cycle.

News

St. Jude Dream Home raises $485,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
This year’s local St. Jude Dream home raised almost half a million dollars for the research hospital.