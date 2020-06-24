Brazos County confirms 26th death, 72 positive cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 72 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 686 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 26 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Four people have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

665 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,377. There have been 17,101 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 132

77802: 102

77803: 400

77805: 2

77806: 3

77807: 100

77808: 60

77840: 233

77841: 1

77843: 1

77845: 285

77868: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 41 Brazos 686 1,377 Burleson 44 67 Grimes 74 338 Houston 66 170 Lee 35 53 Leon 6 19 Madison 2 28 Milam 21 73 Montgomery 678 1,737 Robertson 26 36 San Jacinto 8 24 Trinity 5 24 Walker 162 1,968 Waller 49 129 Washington 55 242

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 527 staffed hospital beds with 173 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 24 available ICU beds and 39 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 51 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 45 total cases, with 27 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 67 total cases..

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota, making 87 total cases in all. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 30 active cases and 251 total cases. There have been 191 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 170 total cases of COVID-19. 66 cases are from the Houston County residents. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 35 active cases. The county has a total of 53 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 19 total cases.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 28 cases.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 73 total cases and 52 recovered cases. There are currently 2 patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 678 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,737 total cases and 1,025 recovered cases. There are currently 16 hospitalizations and there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 26 active COVID-19 cases, with 36 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 13

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 24 cases.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 24 total cases.

Walker County has 1,968 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 162 cases are active in the community and 158 are recovered community cases. 1,648 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 49 active cases of COVID-19. There are 129 total cases and 80 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 242 total cases with 158 recoveries and 29 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 47,436 active cases and 70,714 recoveries. There have been 120,370 total cases reported and 1,805,642 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,220 Texans have died from COVID-19.

242 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 23,047 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 23 at 3:50 p.m.