Bryan home damaged in early morning fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan emergency crews are responding to an early morning fire in the 2100 block of Cabot Circle.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A KBTX reporter on the scene saw CPR being performed on at least three people. The exact number of victims and their injuries are unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and update it as more information is available.

