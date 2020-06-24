Calvert ISD closes facilities and ends Summer Feed program due COVID-19 exposure

CALVERT, Tex. (KBTX) - A staff member at Calvert ISD has had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The school district has decided to close its facilities for cleaning and will cancel the remaining days of its Summer Feed program.

In a statement released by Calvert ISD Superintendent, Dr. Thyrun Hurst, Calvert ISD will start cleaning its facilities on Wednesday, and the school and offices will remain closed through July 6.

The closure of the school buildings has resulted in the school district canceling the remaining days of the Summer Feed program that was set to end on June 30.

The Calvert ISD employee exposed to the virus is self-quarantining at home and has not tested positive for the virus, according to the school district.

Calvert ISD said it is monitoring the situation and will provide information as needed.

