College Station Noon Lions Club launch July 4 online donation drive

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club is used to co-hosting their yearly Fourth of July celebration, but the world looks a little different than it did a year ago.

Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, the Lions Club has decided to partner with the local Salvation Army and launch the 2020 “I Love America” Donation Campaign. This campaign will give “help to neighbors in need'.

The club will have an online donation drive and a drive-thru donation day at the Brazos Center. All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

For the “I Love America” campaign The Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations or donations of diapers or personal hygiene items.

“We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army to serve others during this unprecedented time,” said Mary Walker, president of the College Station Noon Lions Club. “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen a dramatic increase in requests for all types of family assistance.”

2020 “I Love America” Celebration shifts to serving others The College Station Noon Lions Club still loves America, but... Posted by College Station Noon Lions Club on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Those who participate will receive an “I Love America” yard sign, as long as supplies last.

Donate online at salvationarmybcs.org or make a drive-through donation on Wed., July 1 from 7:00 am – 1:00 pm in the Brazos Center parking lot. All drive-through donations will be accepted in a safe setting with appropriate social distance and other safety precautions.

