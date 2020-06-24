Advertisement

Former Bowie School building renovation halfway finished

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The former three-story building home of Bryan’s Bowie Elementary is half-way finished in a renovation project to turn it into office space.

The building, which sits on the corner of Sims Street and 26th Street in Bryan, was set to be demolished by the city, until Johanna and Thomas Gessner, along with GVBM LLC purchased the building. They are currently renovating the structure that was built in 1918.

“We had looked at several pieces of land over the last three years and when I saw this building I fell in love with it,” said Johanna Gessner.

So far, they have replaced the roof, fixed flooring, and support beams, and added new windows.

Jeremy Peters, Vice President of Gessner Engineering, will be one of the tenants on the third floor of the building. He says after a lot of demolition, he is excited to see the progress so far.

“We are finally putting stuff back in the building, so as you will see we’ve got the windows are going in, we are starting to build walls inside, build-out offices spaces, and build-out the tenant spaces,” said Peters.

Currently, the building has two of its three spaces rented out. They are still looking for a third tenant for a 3500 sq. foot space. With the current tenants, there will be more than 100 employees in the building. The building will have on-site parking, an added elevator, a kitchen, and a fitness center.

The building owners have been working together with the City of Bryan to help fund the renovation, especially keeping many aspects of the building that show its historical value.

Setbacks from COVID-19 pushed back the plan to have the building finished in July. The current plan is for it to be completed by November 2020.

