Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nicholas in Washington did not rule Wednesday on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds of migrant children. Instead, he has told lawyers for the government and the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to hear more about the case and make a final decision on the boy’s fate in the near future.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22. Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas. Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.